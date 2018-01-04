Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine ailing diplomats, new records show
OTTAWA — Newly released memos show the federal government sent a Health Canada doctor to Cuba to examine diplomats who suffered everything from nosebleeds to short-term memory loss amid concern about mysterious acoustic attacks.
The internal notes say Dr. Jeffrey Chernin's June visit to Havana revealed symptoms similar to those experienced by U.S. personnel in Cuba.
The records, obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act, say security patrols were increased around Canadian diplomatic residences in Cuba as a result of the concerns.
Global Affairs Canada says all Canadian personnel experiencing symptoms have undergone testing in Canada or the U.S.
However, department spokeswoman Sujata Raisinghani says the cause of the symptoms remains unknown.
She says the federal government continues to work closely with Cuban authorities to determine the cause.
