Life / Health

College suspends Labrador obstetrician after two baby deaths in 2014

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Labrador obstetrician has been ordered to serve a three-month suspension and apologize after the deaths of two babies in 2014.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador says Dr. Ikechukwu (Steven) Madu failed to maintain professional standards.

He had previously worked in Gander in central Newfoundland.

An adjudication panel found he failed to plan in July 2014 to induce birth for a diabetic patient whose baby died in the womb.

A month earlier, the college says a baby was stillborn after Madu failed to detect an abnormal fetal heart rate and speed up delivery.

Madu's obstetrics licence was suspended in August 2014 but the Labrador health authority says he finished required training and has practised without incident since April 2016.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...