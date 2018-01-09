First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs
A
A
Share via Email
Health officials say two dogs in southwestern Ontario have tested positive for a strain of canine influenza in what they are calling the virus's first known incursion into Canada.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States late last month and were showing signs of respiratory disease during a veterinary exam the next day.
The agency says a small number of dogs that came into close contact with the pair also have mild respiratory disease but test results for those animals are not yet available.
It says the H3N2 canine influenza virus is highly transmissible between dogs and has become widespread in parts of Asia and caused outbreaks in some U.S. locations, particularly in shelters.
The health unit says most dogs who develop the disease don't get seriously ill, but those who show symptoms should be kept away from other dogs for at least two weeks to limit spreading.
Health officials say there is no known human risk from the virus, but note the risk that it might mix with human seasonal influenza viruses is "a potential concern."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Protest over Abdoul Abdi refugee case planned for Justin Trudeau's visit to Sackville
-
Former Nova Scotia PC candidate facing fraud charges over fake $90,000 cheque
-
'I was furious': One man's stand against Tim Hortons, a brand in crisis
-
Two weather systems could hit Halifax this week, Environment Canada warns
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.