Mediterranean leaders say EU citizens should have their say
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ROME — Seven Mediterranean countries are encouraging citizens to have their say on the European Union's future in coming months.
Leaders from Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Greece and Cyprus met over dinner in Rome on Wednesday night to craft common strategy ahead of full EU meetings later this year.
Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni told reporters that since European economies are experiencing a "positive moment, it makes this the right moment to make an effort for greater European cohesion" and reduce regional differences among members.
A joint declaration said: "We welcome the idea of citizens' consultations, all over Europe, on core priorities for the future of the European Union that could be organized from next spring."
Participants also renewed appeals for the EU to provide more help addressing the migrant crisis.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.