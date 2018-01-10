System packing rain, cold temperatures, gives southern Saskatchewan icy stare
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — Highways, streets, sidewalks and parking lots were turned into skating rinks on Tuesday when a January rain shower in concert with a cold snap blanketed a vast area of southern Saskatchewan.
The rain started falling in the afternoon and continued into the evening, leaving roads treacherous by the morning commute in Regina and outlying areas.
Regina police responded to 17 accidents over several hours, including three involving injuries, although investigators weren't sure if slippery conditions contributed to all the crashes.
The ice prompted Regina's public and Catholic school systems to cancel all buses on Wednesday, although it was classes as usual for both.
There were some class and bus route cancellations in various school divisions outside the city, where the RCMP reported dangerous conditions and mishaps on a number of roads, including highways 1, 6 and 11.
Despite mild weather prior to the rain, Environment Canada is forecasting cold temperatures heading into the weekend. (CJME, CKRM, CTV Regina)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.