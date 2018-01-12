Life / Health

Has flu season, in full swing, reached its height?

Matilde Gonzalez, left, and Cesar Calles, hold their son, Cesar Julian Calles, 10-months old, as Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center, gives him a flu shot, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 in Seattle. According to an update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, the flu season in the U.S. might be peaking already, and it may not turn out to be as bad as many feared. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK — Flu is now widespread in every state except Hawaii, but the good news is the flu season appears to be peaking.

U.S. health officials on Friday said plenty of people are getting sick, and the flu has hit epidemic levels — just as it does most winters.

But an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows patient traffic for the flu is no longer increasing the way it did in December.

Health officials say it's shaping up to be a bad season overall, dominated by a nasty type of flu bug that can cause severe illness in young children and seniors. They won't know how well the flu shot worked until next month.

