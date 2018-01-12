Patient claims Montreal doctor denied treatment requested in English
Montreal's French-language superhospital says it's looking into a complaint by a patient who says a reputed urologist rebuffed him because he wanted to be served in English.
Zbigniew Malysa, a 67-year-old Polish man who has lived in Canada for more than 30 years, alleges in several interviews the doctor, Luc Valiquette, made offensive remarks about his ethnic origin and his difficulties in expressing himself in French.
The doctor then allegedly tore up and threw out a colonoscopy form that was intended for the patient.
Although Malysa speaks and understands French, he says he wanted discussions about his medical care to be conducted in English.
Valiquette said the situation had arisen from a misunderstanding and that he'd be in touch with Malysa.
Management at the French hospital, known as the CHUM, says a review of Malysa's complaint is underway.
The hospital also noted that while it strives to serve patients in their mother tongue, it is not on the list of public institutions required to offer all its services in English.
