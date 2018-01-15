Two Fond du Lac teens take own lives as community recovers from plane crash

A small northern Saskatchewan First Nation is once again in mourning after two teenagers committed suicide in recent weeks.

The suicides in Fond du Lac come as the community recovers from a Dec. 13 plane crash that led to the death of 19-year-old Arson Fern Jr.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says there have been two suicides by teenagers in the community since Fern's death.

"Shortly after, a young teenager took his own life and, probably a week later, a young girl," he said Monday. "They've been going through a very difficult time emotionally and spiritually."

A West Wind Aviation plane with 25 people on board went down shortly after taking off from the Fond du Lac airstrip.

Everyone on board escaped the wreckage, but seven people were seriously injured. Fern — who had cerebral palsy — later died in hospital from his injuries.

Cameron said it's difficult to know whether the two suicides were directly linked to the plane crash.

"One can only speculate what the youth were going through and what they were thinking," he said. "One thing is for certain: something was bothering these youth. Something was on their mind."

Cameron said he'd like to see more resources for young people in the First Nations community.

"Here we have the fastest-growing demographic across Canada: First Nations," he said. "There has to be funding capacity, funding resources to offer programs and services after hours and on the weekends."