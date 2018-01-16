Life / Health

Grassroots Liberals urge considering decriminalizing prostitution, drug use

OTTAWA — Liberals are calling on the Trudeau government to decriminalize prostitution and eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession and consumption of all illicit drugs.

Those are among 39 resolutions developed by grassroots Liberals for consideration at the federal party's national policy convention in April in Halifax.

The party is opening up the resolutions for online discussion, starting today and running until Feb. 14.

Through an online vote, the 39 resolutions will then be whittled down to 30 that will be debated at the convention.

From those 30, Liberals at the convention will choose up to 15 priority resolutions that they want included in the party's election platform in 2019.

Other resolutions call on the government to create a guaranteed minimum income and to expand universal health care to include coverage of prescription drugs.

