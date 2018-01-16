Grassroots Liberals urge considering decriminalizing prostitution, drug use
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Liberals are calling on the Trudeau government to decriminalize prostitution and eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession and consumption of all illicit drugs.
Those are among 39 resolutions developed by grassroots Liberals for consideration at the federal party's national policy convention in April in Halifax.
The party is opening up the resolutions for online discussion, starting today and running until Feb. 14.
Through an online vote, the 39 resolutions will then be whittled down to 30 that will be debated at the convention.
From those 30, Liberals at the convention will choose up to 15 priority resolutions that they want included in the party's election platform in 2019.
Other resolutions call on the government to create a guaranteed minimum income and to expand universal health care to include coverage of prescription drugs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
The tax on beer is going up this spring — and brewers are not happy about it
-
Malnourished and chained to beds: Parents arrested after 13 children found in dark, foul-smelling house
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.