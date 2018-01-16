P.E.I. government announces retail model and rules for recreational cannabis
CHARLOTTETOWN — The government of Prince Edward Island says it will operate four government-owned retail locations for recreational cannabis and allow online orders for home delivery.
Finance Minister Heath MacDonald made the announcement as part of a list of measures being taken by the Island's Liberal government in advance of the legalization of recreational cannabis later this year.
The retail locations will be in Charlottetown, Summerside, Montague and West Prince.
The government will sign deals with three suppliers — Canada's Island Garden of Charlottetown, Organigram of Moncton, N.B., and Canopy Growth Corp. of Smith Falls, Ont.
The minimum age will be 19, and adults will be allowed to publicly possess up to 30 grams of lawful dried cannabis.
MacDonald says the province will strengthen roadside suspensions and will increase the amount of public education on cannabis.
