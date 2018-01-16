Unauthorized sex enhancement products seized from Ont. store: Health Canada
OTTAWA — Health Canada says six unauthorized sexual enhancement products have been seized from a convenience store north of Toronto.
It says the products — 7K, Black Panther Gold 30K, Black Stallion Platinum 30K, Crazy Rhino Premium 50K, Rhino 8 Extreme 50K and Master Zone 1500 — may pose serious health risks.
Health Canada says the products were seized from George's Convenience in Woodbridge, Ont.
It says consumers who purchased the products should stop using them.
It says they may contain ingredients not listed on the label or be labelled as containing ingredients that should only be used under medical supervision.
