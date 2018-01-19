Life / Health

Anti-smoking plan may kill cigarettes--and save Big Tobacco

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, answers a question from a Senate committee examining the federal response to the opioid addiction crisis, at the Capitol in Washington. The FDA says it wants to continue to help people quit smoking by supporting a variety of approaches. ‚ÄúWe still have to provide an opportunity for adults who want to get access to satisfying levels of nicotine,‚Äù says Gottlieb. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — Regulatory moves that could one day make smoking an obsolete habit get underway next week when U.S. regulators hold a public meeting on a closely watched cigarette alternative.

The proposal from the Food and Drug Administration is two-fold: cut nicotine levels in cigarettes so that they are far less addictive. For those who can't or won't quit, allow lower-risk products that deliver nicotine without the deadly effects of traditional cigarettes.

But the plan could have another unexpected effect: opening the door for companies to sell a new generation of alternative tobacco products, allowing the industry to survive for generations to come.

It is a thorny proposition because it offers a potential role for the tobacco industry in the long-standing effort to eliminate the diseases caused by smoking.

