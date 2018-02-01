Regina family doctor fined, suspended, for doctoring patient's record

REGINA — The Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons has suspended and fined a Regina doctor for altering the medical records of a dead patient.

Dr. Svitlana Cheshenchuk was found guilty at a college hearing last week of discreditable conduct.

Cheshenchuk admitted to altering the records of a patient who died three days after seeing her.

The hearing was told the family physician added notes to the patient's file for the day of the visit that claimed she advised him to go to an emergency room and he refused.

Cheshenchuk has been fined $7,000 and can't practice for a month.