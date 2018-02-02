Studies offer no clear answers on safety of cellphone use
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Two government studies that bombarded rats and mice with cellphone radiation found a weak link to some heart tumors, but the research does not provide any clear answers about the safety of the devices that seem like extensions of our bodies.
The lead author of the research, John Bucher, says scientists used greater radiation than typical for human cellphone use and found an increase in an unusual type of heart
Bucher said the finding of rat heart tumors does not translate directly to humans. And he isn't changing his cellphone use.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Rapid freeze warning issued for Halifax, hazardous driving conditions expected
-
Politician under fire again for retweeting alleged white supremacist group
-
A whole new Zooniverse: Calgary opening wildlife cams up to public
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.