N.S., N.B. report 27 deaths related to influenza so far this season
A
A
Share via Email
FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say 27 people have died from flu-related illnesses this season.
In New Brunswick, they say there have been 13 deaths related to the flu and 207 hospitalizations, while Nova Scotia has reported 14 influenza-related deaths.
Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's medical officer of health, tells Global News the flu season started earlier and that may be raising the numbers.
Health officials are reporting a vaccine effectiveness of about 10 to 20 per cent.
The vaccine was designed after the H3N2 and influenza B strains.
Doctors are recommending people get the shot and take other preventative measures to avoid the flu, like hand washing.
(Global News)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men facing charges after Halifax break-in leads to stabbing: police
-
Two men rob Dartmouth businesses of liquor, cash: Halifax police
-
Woman charged, man in hospital with serious injuries after Nova Scotia stabbing: police
-
Urban Etiquette: How do I answer men's questions without radiating sensuality?
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.