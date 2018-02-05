N.S., N.B. report 27 deaths related to influenza so far this season

FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say 27 people have died from flu-related illnesses this season.

In New Brunswick, they say there have been 13 deaths related to the flu and 207 hospitalizations, while Nova Scotia has reported 14 influenza-related deaths.

Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's medical officer of health, tells Global News the flu season started earlier and that may be raising the numbers.

Health officials are reporting a vaccine effectiveness of about 10 to 20 per cent.

The vaccine was designed after the H3N2 and influenza B strains.

Doctors are recommending people get the shot and take other preventative measures to avoid the flu, like hand washing.