New rules for use of surveillance cameras in Quebec care centres start March 7
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Quebec is announcing that new rules governing how surveillance cameras can be used in long-term care facilities will come into effect in early March.
The government says residents of long-term care centres across the province will have to ensure cameras installed in their rooms are there strictly to monitor their well-being and not to spy on neighbours.
Francine Charbonneau, the minister responsible for seniors, said today the rules balance a patient's right to have their security monitored while also protecting the reputations of staff.
The new regulations will be in effect as of March 7 and are part of a law passed in 2016 seeking to prevent the mistreatment of seniors in health-care centres.
Quebec adopted the legislation in response to cases of vulnerable elderly patients being abused by staff at long-term care facilities across the province.
Paul Brunet, president of a patients' rights group, says cameras have been allowed in long-term care facilities for years and the rules were adopted to protect the government and health-care centres as opposed to residents.
He says the regulations place the onus of surveillance on the resident or their family and do nothing to prevent abuse by staff.
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.