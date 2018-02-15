Critics question delay on promised reform to medical inadmissibility policy
OTTAWA — The federal immigration minister is under pressure to proceed with promised changes to how Canada decides whether to admit people with certain medical conditions.
Opposition politicians and advocates say the current regime, known as medical inadmissibility due to excessive demand, discriminates against people with a wide range of illnesses and disabilities.
The House of Commons immigration committee recommended late last year that the section allowing people to be disqualified on the basis of their health be stricken from Canada's immigration law.
Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has said the government would overhaul the policy, but nothing has happened as yet.
NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan is introducing a private member's bill to deal with the issue and says she hopes the government will adopt it as their own.
Hussen is sure to face questions on the subject when he appears before the committee later today.
