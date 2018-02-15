Flu vaccine only 36 per cent effective; season intense so far
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The flu vaccine is doing a poor job protecting older Americans and others against the bug that's causing most illnesses.
Preliminary figures released Thursday suggest the vaccine is 36
There's only been one other time in the last decade when the flu vaccine did a worse job.
Most illnesses this winter have been caused by a nasty kind of flu called Type A H3N2. The vaccine was only 25
Experts say the vaccine's poor performance is one reason why the United States has been suffering a surprisingly intense flu season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the estimates.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blogger faces off against politically-connected businessman in Vancouver court
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
CRA executes Panama Papers search warrants in West Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto
-
Police investigate suspicious Halifax incident where man yelled at boy to get in his car
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.