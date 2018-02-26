About 100 Quebec doctors come out against proposed pay increases
MONTREAL — About 100 doctors are asking the Quebec government to backtrack on plans to give the province's physicians substantial pay hikes.
They have signed an open letter to say the increases are particularly shocking given that other health-care workers such as nurses and clerks face difficult working conditions.
The doctors also point out that their patients are coping with reduced services because of budget cuts in the Health Department over the last few years.
The letter comes at a time when many nurses are complaining about excessive workloads.
Premier Philippe Couillard's Liberal government recently concluded a deal with the province's 10,000 specialist doctors that would see their annual remuneration rise to $5.4 billion a year in 2023 from the current $4.7 billion.
They would also be entitled to various retroactive salary increases.
