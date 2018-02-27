Pharmacists seek greater role in treating hypertension in New Brunswick
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick pharmacists are pushing for a greater role in the treatment of high blood pressure, saying lives and money could be saved.
Dr. Ross Tsuyuki, a professor of medicine from Alberta, says roughly 151,000 New Brunswickers live with hypertension.
Speaking at a New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association event in Fredericton Tuesday, he said the province could save more than $445 million over 30 years by allowing pharmacists to educate patients and prescribe treatment.
Tsuyuki and Dr. Nadia Khan, president of Hypertension Canada, said it could result in over 15,000 fewer cardiovascular events over that 30-year period.
Research suggests that more than one-third of New Brunswick adults will have hypertension by 2030.
