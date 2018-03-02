Eyeball tattoos banned in Indiana months after Ottawa woman's botched procedure
INDIANAPOLIS — Months after the story of a Canadian woman's botched eyeball tattoo made headlines around the world, a U.S. state has passed legislation to ban the practice.
Catt Gallinger, of Ottawa, said in September that she suffered partial loss of vision in one eye after allowing someone to dye her right eye purple.
On Thursday, the Indiana legislature approved a bill that prohibits tattoists from colouring the white part of an individual's eye — with the only exception being procedures done by licensed health-care professionals.
The bill imposes a fine of up to US$10,000 per violation.
Republican Sen. John Ruckelshaus, who sponsored the bill, said he's not aware of any cases in Indiana. Oklahoma is the only other state with a similar law.
Ontario also passed legislation to ban eyeball tattooing and the implantation of eye jewelry — procedures that have been growing in popularity — after doctors warned of serious health risks.
— With files from The Canadian Press
