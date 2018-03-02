Morneau 'agnostic' on pharmacare study findings, other than increasing access
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Bill Morneau insists he's only concerned with improving Canadians' access to prescription drugs as he faces accusations of being in a perceived conflict of interest over the government's newly created council to explore national pharmacare.
Speaking to reporters in Montreal, the federal finance minister says he's agnostic on the eventual findings of the expert advisers, other than making sure whatever they come up with will ensure people can obtain the medications they need.
Morneau's remarks come after health and labour leaders wrote a letter urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pull him from the pharmacare file over comments he made shortly after the council's launch.
Critics allege Morneau presupposed the outcome of the council's work by saying he supports an eventual strategy that would preserve existing drug-insurance systems in Canada, rather than abandoning the current patchwork altogether for a new national plan.
They also suggested Morneau is in a conflict of interest and pointed to his remark in recent days about his past ties to his family-built human resources firm Morneau Shepell, which he noted is the largest benefits consultancy provider in the country.
Morneau argues the government has absolutely not come to any conclusions on what national pharmacare could look like.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Making it a laughing stock:' Metro talks to two Halifax regional councillor complainants
-
Halifax police looking for men who allegedly used fake IDs to get high-priced cell phones
-
Passenger burned after cellphone causes fire on Air Canada flight
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.