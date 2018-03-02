Nova Scotia Health authority to pay outstanding service fees:premier
HALIFAX — Premier Stephen McNeil says "there is no question" the Nova Scotia Health Authority should pay any outstanding bills owed to municipalities for services such as sewer and fire protection.
McNeil made the comment after opposition parties brought up the issue in the legislature, noting that millions were owed as far back as 2012 — particularly to municipalities in Cape Breton.
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) was owed $2.7 million, while Inverness County is owed $500,000 the legislature was told.
The province says the bill has since been settled with CBRM which was paid $2.4 million.
McNeil says the outstanding bill in the case of CBRM was a holdover from the "fractured system" that was in place prior to the amalgamation of the former district health authorities and the government now has a uniform system that will treat all municipalities "the same."
McNeil said the health authority would not be expected to "eat" an expense that will be covered through the provincial budgetary process.
"When you have a service that you are receiving from the municipality or anyone else you need to pay the bill," McNeil said. "We should be paying the bill."
Hospitals are exempt from property taxes under the Hospital Act, although municipalities can charge them fees for services.
The information about the outstanding bills was first brought to light during a public health forum held last month by the CBC in Sydney, N.S.
