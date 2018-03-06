Opioid overdoses in ERs up 30 per cent as crisis worsens
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Emergency rooms saw a big jump in overdoses from opioids last year — the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.
A government report released Tuesday shows overdoses from opioids increased 30
"This is a very difficult and fast-moving epidemic and there are no easy solutions," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overdose increases in some states and cities may be due to changes in the volume and type of illicit opioid drugs being sold on the streets, health officials said.
The report did not break down overdoses by type of opioid, be it prescription pain pills, heroin, fentanyl or others.
The CDC recently started using a new system to track ER overdoses and found the rate of opioid overdoses rose from 14 to 18 per 100,000 ER visits over a year. Almost all those overdoses were not fatal.
The CDC numbers is likely an undercount. It's tracking system covers about 60
Opioids were involved in two-thirds of all overdose deaths in 2016. That year, the powerful painkiller fentanyl and its close opioid cousins played a bigger role in the deaths than any other legal or illegal drug.
More recent CDC data shows overdose deaths rose 14
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Ellen Roseman: Dollarama customer short-changed by murky refund policy
-
Deadly fire in Halifax was caused by electrical fault in basement: fire chief
-
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.