Quebec town's plan to ban public smoking could do more harm than good: advocate
MONTREAL — Not everyone is on board with a Montreal-area town's plan to ban smoking in all public places.
Hampstead city council adopted a draft bylaw this week that would prohibit tobacco or marijuana smoking on municipal property, including sidewalks and streets.
Mayor William Steinberg says the rule protects people's health and sets a strong anti-smoking message.
He says the community of about 7,000 residents has no businesses or offices and that people can smoke on their own properties.
But a spokesman for a non-smokers' rights group believes the regulation will do more harm than good.
Francois Damphousse says the law will force more people to smoke indoors, which is much more damaging to the health of those around them.
