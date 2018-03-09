RCMP say brief release of potentially dangerous sour gas in northwest Alberta
A
A
Share via Email
SPIRIT RIVER, Alta. — RCMP say there has been a release of potentially dangerous sour gas near a small community in northwestern Alberta.
Police say the gas was released Friday afternoon by a plant near Baytree about 100 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.
RCMP say first responders and energy industry safety staff determined the gas release happened once and does not pose an ongoing safety or health concern.
Police say they received lots of calls from people wondering if they should leave the area.
RCMP say monitoring equipment has not detected any more gas and there is no risk to public safety.
The Alberta Energy Regulator website says sour gas is natural gas that contains measurable amounts of hydrogen sulphide that smells like rotten eggs and is poisonous to humans and animals.
RCMP say if the situation changes, people in the area would be notified.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.