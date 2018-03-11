Montreal seniors' residence holds birthday party for its 20 centenarians
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — A seniors' residence in Montreal is celebrating as 20 of its residents are set to turn 100 years old or more this year.
The residence held a birthday party today for its centenarians, including nine who will hit the hundred-year mark in 2018.
The centenarians offered advice for the next generation, including staying active and keeping a sense of humour.
Ruth Horwitz, who will turn 105 on Monday, says the secret to a long life is to make the best of everything.
Currently, only 0.02 per cent of the Quebec population lives to be 100 years or more.
But Quebec's minister responsible for seniors says that could change as people are living longer and healthier lives.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pair stealing cash and credit cards from Halifax shoppers, diners
-
‘Brutal’ Canada has ‘outsmarted our politicians for decades,’ Trump says
-
Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.