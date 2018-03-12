Drug overdoses prompts warning from Saskatoon police about alleged drug dealer
SASKATOON — Police in Saskatoon, Sask., are taking extraordinary action following a rash of weekend overdoses from suspected illicit drugs.
They have released the name and phone number of an alleged drug dealer in hopes of preventing further casualties.
Police say in a release issued Sunday evening that they responded to at least six suspected overdose incidents on Saturday, and that two of the people involved, a man and a woman, had died.
During their investigation police said officers arrested three men and seized drugs that included the powerful opioid fentanyl.
Police subsequently issued a public safety advisory, warning that cocaine purchased from an alleged dealer using the name "Lil Joe" or "Joe Bro" with the cellphone number 306-881-7300, could be laced with a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
The advisory urges anyone who made a purchase to bring the drugs to a police station for safe disposal, adding those who do will not face possession charges.
