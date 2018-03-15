Renowned pediatrician Dr. T. Berry Brazelton dies at age 99
CHICAGO — Dr. T. Berry Brazelton, one of the world's most well-known pediatricians and child development experts whose work helped explain what makes kids tick, has died. He was 99.
Brazelton died in his sleep Tuesday morning at his Barnstable, Massachusetts home, said longtime friend and colleague Dr. Joshua Sparrow.
Sparrow says although Brazelton had been growing more weak and fragile, he was well enough to travel to Boston last week for a meeting at the child development
A Texas native long affiliated with Harvard University, Brazelton was widely lauded for changing the understanding of how infants and children develop.
The pediatrician, television personality and writer was still spry into his 90s. He published his memoir in 2013, shortly before his 95th birthday.
