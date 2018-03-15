Third person dies after weekend of six suspected fentanyl overdoses in Saskatoon
SASKATOON — A 25-year-old woman who was in a coma after an overdose of cocaine suspected to have been laced with fentanyl has died in a Saskatoon hospital.
She is the third person to die after a weekend in which police responded to six overdoses at three different homes in the city.
A 48-year-old woman was already dead at one of the homes when officers arrived on Saturday.
A man found at another residence died in hospital.
Three people are still recovering.
Three men were arrested after Saskatoon police took the unusual step of releasing the street name and phone number of an alleged drug dealer in the hope of preventing further casualties.
They face drug and weapons charges and remain in custody.
Saskatoon police are urging anyone who may have purchased cocaine from a dealer named "Lil Joe" or "Joe Bro" to turn the drug into police. They say no charges will be laid.
Police say no one has handed over any drugs.
