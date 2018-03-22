Authorities offer testing after Nain, N.L., death likely caused by tuberculosis
NAIN, N.L. — Health authorities are saying the death of a Labrador youth is likely due to tuberculosis.
The Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Health and Community Services issued a statement Thursday stating there is a "strong indication" the bacterial illness caused the death.
An obituary said a 14-year-old youth from Nain died on Sunday, March 18, but health officials aren't confirming the age or name.
Authorities are now tracking down people who had close contact with the youth and a public health nurse is contacting those individuals to offer them testing for the presence of the bacteria.
Tuberculosis can be spread through the air by coughing, sneezing, sharing of smoking devices or talking to another person.
People exposed to the bacteria may find that their lungs, kidneys, spine or other parts of their body are affected.
Labrador-Grenfell Health and the Nunatsiavut Government say they are in contact with the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch of Indigenous Services Canada about the death.
