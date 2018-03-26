Dentist group puts teeth in push to curb opioid painkillers
CHICAGO — The American Dental Association wants dentists to drastically cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.
The group on Monday said it is pressing for limiting prescriptions to a week and mandatory education for dentists that encourages using other painkillers that are not addictive.
Dentists write fewer than 7
Dentists are the leading prescribers of opioids for teens. Opioids are usually prescribed for short-term pain after procedures including removal of wisdom teeth and other tooth extractions.
