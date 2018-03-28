Scramble for bottled water when broken main leaves Saskatchewan city dry
WEYBURN, Sask. — More than 12,000 people in and around Weyburn Sask., awoke to no water service Wednesday morning after a massive water main break in the downtown overnight severely depleted the city's reservoir.
The break prompted a decision to close all schools in the southeastern community for the day.
It also affected traffic in parts of the downtown when a number of streets were left covered in ice.
Convenience stores have been doing a brisk business selling bottled water.
The city says the water main has been repaired for now and crews are working to restore reservoir levels, but cautions that it might be some time yet before service is restored
The city also says a boil-water advisory is in effect until feeder lines are checked to ensure they're clean. (CFSL, The Canadian Press)
