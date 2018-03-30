N.B. woman seeks apology after failing breathalyzer due to lung condition
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — A New Brunswick woman wants police to apologize after she says a chronic lung condition caused her to fail a breathalyzer test and have her licence suspended.
Sixty-four-year-old Connie McLean has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and says she often has difficulty breathing.
McLean told Global News that she was pulled over by the RCMP on the evening of March 2 in Shannon, N.B.
After several attempts, she says she was unable to give enough breath to complete a breathalyzer test for the officer.
She told police she had a beer earlier in the day, but according to her nephew she was not intoxicated.
McLean was charged under the Criminal Code for refusal to comply with completing a breathalyzer, resulting in her car being impounded for 30 days and her driver's licence suspended for 60 days.
