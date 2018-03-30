Science Says: What we know about cancer risk and coffee
Trouble is brewing for coffee lovers in California, where a judge just ruled that sellers must post scary warnings about cancer risks. But some scientists and available evidence suggest that a daily cup of joe does not pose a huge health risk.
Scientific concerns about coffee have eased in recent years. The World Health Organization's cancer agency two years ago moved coffee off the "possible carcinogen" list.
The current concern is not about coffee itself but a chemical called acrylamide (ah-KRILL-ah-mide) that's made during roasting. That chemical is considered a probable carcinogen and a California law requires notification of potential risk. It's also found in French fries, potato chips and other foods.
