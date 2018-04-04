One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital; RCMP
MORLEY, Alta. — RCMP say one child from a community west of Calgary is dead and others have been taken to hospital.
Police say EMS personnel pronounced the child dead in a home in Morley on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.
They say other children at the residence were taken to area hospitals.
Investigators do not yet know the age, number of children or their medical condition.
EMS says 14 children were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.
"The investigation is very preliminary right now," Cpl. Curtis Peters said. "We don't know a lot of details, but unfortunately we can confirm that a child did die at that residence."
