Self-taught carpenter building a whole new skill set in adulthood

By day, the tools of Martha Palaroan's trade are pen and paper, computer and printer, actuarial tables.

But her weekend uniform is a hard hat and a work shirt; her most important accessories a hammer and a handsaw.

The 37-year-old, who works in the insurance industry, taught herself carpentry as an adult — and now she's gradually transforming her family's North York, Ont., house into her dream home.

“I got married about seven years ago, and we bought our own home. I wanted to make some changes. That's what sparked it,” she said.

Palaroan had already been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for a few years by that point, and had an interest in building things. Instead of breaking down in tears or screaming to the heavens, like most of us do when faced with having to assemble pre-fab furniture, she actually enjoys it.

But finding time to take the hobby further was hard. It wasn't until her first maternity leave that she had time to finally try.

“I started with small things. I built a lattice for my mom for her grapes to grow on,” she said.

The she couldn't find a kitchen island that worked for her space, so she made one.

“That gave me all the confidence to start moving. There I was with a big belly, nine months pregnant doing these things. And later with my daughter strapped on my chest, building things and painting. She had paint on her face!”

Soon, when Palaroan showed up to Habitat for Humanity sites to volunteer, she started bringing lists of questions to ask the experts.

She pored over building codes and watched video after video of carpentry tutorials on YouTube, paying attention to people's credentials.

There have been a few bumps along the way. One reason she isn't seriously considering pursuing carpentry as a career or even a side business is how hard all that physical work is on the body. Her biggest limitation is her physical strength. Despite being diligent about safety, things have fallen on her head, and her hands are covered in “scabs and bruises and scars.”

But she's come a long way since that kitchen island.

“My motto has become ‘I can do anything I put my mind to,’” Palaroan said. “I needed a garage so I decided to build it. It took me a whole year. Now I’m building a family room and adding it onto the back of my house.”

Her “math geek” skills are really coming in handy. She managed to get the roof on the new room before the snow set in, and when it’s nice out, she works away at the project, adding the interior siding.

When it comes to troubleshooting, she doesn’t rely on just one website or YouTuber, but if 10 are all saying the same thing, she figures it’s right.

Shauna Butterwick, professor emerita of adult education at UBC, said that’s one of the most interesting thing about the internet-fuelled boom in adult learning and DIY culture — not only are more adults of all ages teaching themselves new skills, they’re also helping others.

“Thank God for Google,” Butterwick said. “When (you) can’t get something, you can always find someone who has created their own little video. So many people these days are not just adult learners, but adult teachers.”

The DIY teachers of the Internet are particularly valuable because of the words of encouragement they offer, which can help spur their audience to get past their fear of trying something new and “add another dimension” of meaning to their life, Butterwick added.

“We live in a consumerist society. We buy our music, art, food,” she said. “When you flip to become a producer, and you create, not just consume, it gives you a sense of fulfillment and capacity that far exceeds the shopping high you might get.”

Palaroan’s advice for someone who wants to try some DIY woodworking at home is “start small, see if you enjoy it, see if you’re good at it.”

As long as you make sure to educate yourself about safety, she said, you can be your own teacher.

And before you know it, you could run out of projects around the house – that’s what Palaroan, half-jokingly, said is her biggest fear.

But for now, she's enjoying the process.

“It makes me proud; any time I walk by something I’ve done I get a smile on my face.”

Her kids are proud of her, too. Her five-year-old son and six-year-old daughter, wielding toy hammers, love imitating her and watching her at work.

“They go around telling their friends that their mom built all the houses in the neighbourhood.

“You made that island, mom, all by yourself!”