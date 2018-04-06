Alberta says people admitted to hospital from First Nation had common viruses
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Alberta Health Services says all of the people admitted to hospital from a First Nation west of Calgary where a baby girl died had a variety of common respiratory viruses.
The agency did not comment on the cause of the four-month-old child's death.
AHS says there is no ongoing risk to the people who were sent to hospital or to the general public.
RCMP were still investigating the girl's death.
Police and paramedics were called Wednesday to check on a child in medical distress on the Wesley First Nation, one of three reserves that make up the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Ten children and four adults were taken to hospital from one home in the community.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.