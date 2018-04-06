U.K. man who lost toes to frostbite to donate them to famed 'Sourtoe cocktail'
A
A
Share via Email
A U.K. man who lost three toes to frostbite in a Yukon sled race says he can't think of a better place for them to go than into people's drinks.
Nick Griffiths plans to donate his amputated appendages to the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Yukon, home of the famed Sourtoe Cocktail.
Griffiths says he spent a year training for the eight-day Yukon Arctic Ultra race, one of the world's toughest sled-dog races.
He says he was disappointed to have to drop out of the race when a ranger identified frostbite on his ear, nose and fingers, but he didn't realize how bad his toes were until they were examined in hospital.
Griffiths says doctors and nurses at the Whitehorse hospital where he was treated told him about the Sourtoe Cocktail, which is a shot of alcohol of the drinker's choice along with a genuine dehydrated toe.
He's keeping the toes in a jar filled with medical-grade alcohol at home in Bolton, England, until he figures out a way to send them to Dawson City.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.