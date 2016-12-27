Strategies for couples with opposing financial values

(Special) - Finances can be a source of friction in marriage and relationships.

A recent survey by EQ Bank has found that 15 per cent of people often or sometimes disagree with their partner on money issues. Sometimes disagreement can escalate to resentment, and almost a quarter of Canadians say they have resented their partner for spending joint money.

Often, financial disagreements are the results of the partners having different values of money. One of the partners in the relationship, for example, may be a saver while the other may be more of a spender.

The survey discovered that 70 per cent of Canadians believe they are the "saver" in the relationship.

However, while the majority of Canadians believe they are savers, only 40 per cent have less than $5,000 in savings, 18 per cent have less than $1,000 in savings and five per cent have no savings at all. Most Canadians said they are saving for short-term priorities while 78 per cent said they're saving for purchases such as vacations, electronics, dining out and fashion goods.

"Whether you are the perceived spender or saver in the relationship it's very important to make saving a priority, be it for a romantic vacation or growing old together," says Dan Dickinson, vice-president of digital banking at EQ Bank.

Having two different values of money in a relationship may actually be a good thing, both for the relationship and for the financial health and stability of the couple.

"Opposites tend to attract," says Brad Smith, a wealth adviser with Investment Planning Counsel in Waterloo, ON. "With one saver and one spender the household gets both security and risk. We celebrate partners who are opposites because they can work together. The key is to know which personality you, and your partner, are."

Savers tend to be frugal. They often are good role models for children and tend to be more cautious and longer-term thinkers. Two of them in a relationship may save a lot of money but they could risk losing out on many of the joys of life.

Spenders, on the other hand, tend to be more spontaneous, generous and like to gather and share memories and experiences. However, they tend to amass debt and may lack self-discipline. Two spenders in a relationship could well end in a financial mess.

Smith recommends couples sit down and track where their money is going and then find some way to set aside enough to cover the areas where the money is being spent, whether that's on a spread sheet or putting money in separate accounts, envelopes or even in jars.

"There's usually only four main categories where people's money goes - Live off it, Give it away, Owe, and Grow (LGOG)," Smith says. "As a couple, decide how much of your money is going where. This can bring a sense of balance and unity to your finances."

Smith says many couples make the mistake of letting each partner handle their own money individually. This usually is a recipe for disaster. If one of the partners has overspent or spent foolishly, don't attack them personally. Instead, review your process and procedures and track spending more carefully.

Many couples could use the help of an adviser who can act as a mediator, hear both sides and bring any differences they have together so they can move forward successfully.

"Bring everything under one plan, track spending and consider the money is joint, not yours and mine," Smith says. "Celebrate the diversity of financial values because opposites attract."

Talbot Boggs is a Toronto-based business communications professional who has worked with national news organizations, magazines and corporations in the finance, retail, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.