Life / Money

QuickFacts on sales of $1-million-plus homes last year in four Canadian cities

TORONTO — Sales of homes for more than $1 million soared last year, according to a Sotheby's report Wednesday. Here's a breakdown for four cities (previous year in brackets):

Calgary:

$1 million - $2 million: 542 (468)

$2 million - $4 million: 66 (45)

$4 million-plus: 4 (1)

———

Montreal:

$1 million - $2 million: 511 (434)

$2 million - $4 million: 93 (56)

$4 million-plus: 9 (7)

———

Greater Toronto Area:

$1 million - $2 million: 16,534 (9,425)

$2 million - $4 million: 2,868 (1,538)

$4 million-plus: 290 (149)

———

Vancouver:

$1 million - $2 million: 2,586 (2,706)

$2 million - $4 million: 1,356 (1,450)

$4 million-plus: 573 (422)

———

(Source: Sotheby's International Realty Canada)

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...