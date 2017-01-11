QuickFacts on sales of $1-million-plus homes last year in four Canadian cities
TORONTO — Sales of homes for more than $1 million soared last year, according to a Sotheby's report Wednesday. Here's a breakdown for four cities (previous year in brackets):
Calgary:
$1 million - $2 million: 542 (468)
$2 million - $4 million: 66 (45)
$4 million-plus: 4 (1)
———
Montreal:
$1 million - $2 million: 511 (434)
$2 million - $4 million: 93 (56)
$4 million-plus: 9 (7)
———
Greater Toronto Area:
$1 million - $2 million: 16,534 (9,425)
$2 million - $4 million: 2,868 (1,538)
$4 million-plus: 290 (149)
———
Vancouver:
$1 million - $2 million: 2,586 (2,706)
$2 million - $4 million: 1,356 (1,450)
$4 million-plus: 573 (422)
———
(Source: Sotheby's International Realty Canada)
-
