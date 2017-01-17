CMHC to raise mortgage insurance premiums for homebuyers as of March 17
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is raising the cost of mortgage loan insurance effective March 17.
The Crown corporation estimates the increases will add about $5 to a monthly mortgage payment for its average homebuyer.
CMHC says the changes reflect new regulatory requirements that came into effect on Jan. 1 that require mortgage insurers to hold additional capital.
The premiums are calculated based on the loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage being insured.
The size of the increase in rates depends on that ratio.
Lenders typically require mortgage loan insurance when a homebuyer makes a down payment of less than 20 per cent.
The cost can be paid in a single lump sum, but CMHC says the amount is often added to the mortgage principal and repaid over the life of the loan.
Most Popular
-
Barrie woman’s suicide leaves sexual assault case in jeopardy
-
St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard shoots back at ‘get out of the country’ truck sticker
-
Pipeline politics create tense moments for Justin Trudeau at Dartmouth town hall
-
Sharing her story: SMU athlete opens up about her suicide attempt, ending stigma
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!