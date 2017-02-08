PC Plus rewards collectors warned to beef up passwords after security breach
TORONTO — Loblaw is warning PC Plus rewards collectors to beef up their passwords after points were stolen from some members' accounts.
Spokesman Kevin Groh said the security breach stems from people using favourite or weak username and password combinations across multiple sites.
He said usernames and passwords stolen from other sites were used on the PC Plus site to access accounts.
Groh said he's unable to disclose how many accounts lost points as the company is continuing to work with any members whose points were taken to reinstate them.
Loblaw (TSX:L) emailed all PC Plus members late last month, urging them to update their passwords, and notified law enforcement.
Groh said Loblaw's is investigating any possibility of underlying IT vulnerabilities.
