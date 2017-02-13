Venue booked, dress bought, all you have to do now is say yes

Katherine North, 30, can’t wait for her wedding day. Her dress has been ordered. Her bridesmaids planned a bachelorette. The save-the-dates went out. She and her partner booked a venue in October, 2016. All that was missing was the proposal.

After attending a season full of weddings at hotels and golf courses, their decision to marry at an Ottawa restaurant came down to a desire to do something a bit different, she said. But more importantly, they wanted to be pragmatic: with average wedding costing couples $31,000, she and her fiancé knew they didn’t want to spend a lot of money on their nuptials.

The restaurant — Salt — was within their price range for the meal, and meant they saved money on decor, the ceremony fee and even music. It had an opening for the upcoming June long weekend, but the space was booking up fast.

“We said, why not — we didn’t want to miss an opportunity,” she says.

The fact that he hadn’t yet proposed wasn’t of concern — they both knew he would. Just before her birthday in January, he dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him. Of course, she said yes.

She’s part of a growing trend of millennials writing their own rule books when it comes to weddings. While 66 per cent of couples are opting for more traditional affairs, one in three prefer less formal and more unique ceremonies, one 2015 survey from bridal magazine Wedding Bells found.

Gone is the cookie-cutter recipe for a wedding: From destination weddings that eschew the tropics (a ceremony in Iceland, anyone?) to the bride dropping to one knee (it’s 2017!) to cakeless meals, young adults want a ceremony that is uniquely them.

Many are looking to create exceptional experiences for their guests, says Markham, Ont.-based Tracey Manailescu, co-founder of The Wedding Planner’s Institute of Canada and a wedding planner.

For many of her clients, the entire wedding is meant to be an event guests will always remember — something that stands out from the crowd of other ceremonies they might have had to attend in the past. For some, that means opting out of certain expensive traditions to put money elsewhere.

She points to a couple of her clients choosing inexpensive dress from stores like Le Chateaux or Forever 21, and instead putting that money into a more robust bar or live entertainment (acrobats are a hot act in the wedding space right now, she says). “They’re finding other ways to save money to create that experience,” she says.

While not cheaper than weddings in tropical locations, she’s also helped plan ceremonies for people in more unique locales, like Iceland or Italy. The parties tend to be smaller to help contain costs, but in the end, it’s a different type of experience for the guest, she says.

Halifax-based Katelyn Hipson, CEO and creative director of elegant productions planning and design, concurs. Her guests are skipping certain traditions entirely, like the wedding cake or the extended family shindigs. “My clients are less inclined to spend money in areas that don’t matter to them just for the sake of tradition.”

For North, who is trying to keep her budget under $10,000, she and her fiancé figure they can spend their money on things, like a new car or an exotic trip.