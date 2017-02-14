Consider target date funds for your retirement savings

(Special) -- Two or three decades in the future may seem like a long time, but it isn't when it comes to planning for and financing your retirement.

More and more Canadians today are saving for far-off events like retirement through a class of investment products known as target date mutual funds.

A target-date fund is a mutual fund that automatically resets the asset mix of stocks, bonds and cash equivalents in the portfolio according to a selected time frame that is appropriate for a particular investor.

Typically, the fund will become more conservative in its asset mix as the target date is approached. Target date funds are offered in increments of five years with end dates typically starting in 2020 and going through to 2055.

Target date funds are particularly appealing to investors who don't have the time, interest or skills to select their own investments. They simply choose the fund they want and the fund's managers then rebalance the fund's assets each year and keep its investments on track to meet the fund holders' goal of using that investment to begin paying for their retirement in a particular year.

Target date funds were created in the 1990s for workplace investment plans in the U.S. and now are in widespread use in Canada. In fact, they are one of the fastest growing products for both retail and institutional investors.

According to a report by Morningstar in the United States, target funds are continuing to grow. In the past 10 years, assets in these funds increased to US$763 billion at the end of 2015 from US$116 billion a decade earlier. They experienced an all-time high of US$69 billion in positive net asset flows in 2015.

"These are great products for both institutional and retail investors over the long-term in both registered and non-registered accounts," says Sadiq Adattia, chief investment officer with Sun Life Global Investments. "They make a lot of sense for people who just don't have the time and/or expertise to watch their investments and asset classes."

Sun Life offers a number of target date funds in several categories with different options.

The first category of fund guarantees the principal. Gains are locked in as they are made and become the new guarantee as long as the fund is held to maturity. This is the only fund with a guaranteed maturity value. These funds tend to be very conservative and have limited exposure to equities.

A second consists of funds with balanced portfolios that reduce the level of risk as the target date approaches.

A third category is the same as the second but these funds will consider using best-in-class U.S., international and Canadian managers who may change strategies and asset mixes to react to changing circumstances rather than automatically following a set formula.

A fourth category, called multi-risk funds, allows investors to choose between conservative, moderate or aggressive risk strategies.

Investors can continue to invest in the funds during the year and there are no redemption penalties, although early redemption will nullify the guarantee if the fund has one.

Adattia says Sun Life has about $8 billion in assets under management in these funds. They are the fastest growing class of investment by defined contribution pension plans with between 80 to 90 per cent of the flow of new asset money going into them.

Morningstar reports that steady investor contributions are leading to better returns from the funds while Adattia says returns over the last five years have been averaging around eight or nine per cent.

Target date funds can take out much of the volatility of the markets and makes having a professionally-managed, diversified portfolio much easier for people.

"They really make a whole lot of sense,"Adattia says.

Talbot Boggs is a Toronto-based business communications professional who has worked with national news organizations, magazines and corporations in the finance, retail, manufacturing and other industrial sectors.