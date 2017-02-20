How to get ahead of the game and rack up a winning score

Want to have the ability to borrow money? You’re going to have to establish a credit history. And it’s not as hard as some people think.

1. Get a secured credit card

The fastest, cheapest and easiest way to establish a credit history is with a secured credit card. Since there’s no risk to the lender because you’ve put up the cash to cover your balance, secured cards are great for new borrowers or people trying to re-establish credit after a bankruptcy.

Lenders usually want twice the credit card limit. So if you want a $500 credit limit, you’ll have to ante up $1,000. Once you’ve established your ability to manage the card — anywhere from six months to a year — you can ask for the security requirement to be dropped and your deposit returned.

2. Get a gas or department store card

These cards are often easier to get and can be good ways to establish credit. The interest rates on these cards can be astronomical, but as long as pay your bill in full and on time it makes no difference what the interest rate is.

3. Borrow for an RRSP

While an RRSP is not officially used as collateral for the loan, lenders know where to find their money so approvals come more easily and the interest rate won’t be horrendous.

Make sure you only borrow as much as you can afford to repay in six months. How much you borrow doesn’t mean much; repaying the loan quickly without a misstep does.

Once the loan is repaid in full, use the amount you were using to repay the loan as your monthly retirement savings contribution. Now you’re building up your assets, which will be good for your credit history too.

4. Put up collateral

Collateral comes in all sorts of forms: from the car you’re buying to those GICs you’ve got stashed away. If you have something a lender values, you’re in the money.





Get smart with your credit

Of course, getting credit is only the first step to building a credit history. How you use it will be the test.

1. Pay all your bills on time. Yes, including your cellphone bill, since some cell providers report to the credit bureau.

2. Avoid applying for credit too often. Repeated requests for credit can be interpreted as a sign that you’re in trouble, which will adversely affect your score.

3. Charge regularly and pay off in full. Responsible, on-going use of credit will produce a good credit rating.

4. Don’t over-expose yourself. Having multiple forms of credit with small balances can add up quickly and become unmanageable.