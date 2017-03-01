Time to sideline the contouring and highlight a new way

Contouring is still going strong in the beauty world, thanks in part to the Kardashians. But now, along with chiseled cheekbones, highlighters are lighting the way for an ethereal, dewy look for spring.

Fashion and beauty journalist Carly Ostroff, whose work can be found in Flare, Fashion and The Kit, says highlighting is nothing new for makeup professionals.

“For years we have been seeing makeup pros like Pat McGrath using the technique for editorial behind-the-scenes on set and on the runway,” says Ostroff. “But now thanks to a new set of products it’s really become accessible for all of us.”

Highlighting is the counterpart to contouring in that it accentuates the places on your face that you want, well, highlighted. Meanwhile, contouring is meant to help you define and sculpt your features.

While some just dust a little on their cheekbones, highlight is also used to accentuate other features, such as your nose and cupid’s bow and even your collarbone. And there’s two ways to best approach highlighters, according to Ostroff.

“If you want a more made-up look you can go with something super glossy on your cheekbones or for something more low-key you can go for a no-highlight highlighter with a more dewy finish,” she says. “You want to apply it right where the light would naturally hit your face.”

A mixture of iconic fashion names, beauty YouTubers such as NikkieTutorials and other beauty personalities have got on board, only causing the trend to pick up steam.

“For Spring 2017 we saw highlighting at shows like Brandon Maxwell, Prada, Margiela and Versace, so it’s not really showing any signs of slowing down. I think the best part about it now is that it’s really easy to get the look at home.” Ostroff says.



Which highlighter is for you?

Here are Metro’s top three picks to help get your highlighting game in gear in time for spring ... plus

the expert’s choice.



Anastasia Beverly HIlls (ABH) Glow Kit ($59)

Best known for popularizing the contour kit, Anastasia Beverly Hills now has a glow kit to help you customize the highlight to suit your needs. It’s pricey but offers a lot of versatility.

Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic palette ($44)

This palette shows the evolution from simple one-note highlighters to a more dimensional colour changing shimmer. If you like to experiment with colour and intensity this is the one to pick up on your next Sephora trip.

Revlon highlighting palette ($14.95)

Available at places like Walmart and Shopper’s Drugmart, this is an affordable option for that more subtle, dewy way to finish off a look or to use as a blush topper.