Price of homes sold in Greater Toronto Area last month up 27.7% from year ago
TORONTO — The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in February were up 5.7 per cent compared with a year ago as the average price of a home sold in the region soared.
The board says the average selling price was $875,983 in the Greater Toronto Area, up 27.7 per cent compared with a year ago.
The increase came as the average price in the City of Toronto gained 19.2 per cent at $859,186 and the average price in the rest of the GTA climbed nearly 33.1 per cent to $885,508.
Meanwhile, the MLS HPI composite benchmark price for the GTA was up by 23.8 per cent compared with February 2016.
The Toronto board says there were 8,014 home sales through the MLS system last month, up from 7,583 a year ago.
The increase came as new listings in February totalled 9,834, down 12.5 per cent compared with a year ago.
