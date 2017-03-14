Home prices post record February increase: Teranet-National Bank index
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Canadian home prices posted a record jump for the month of February, fuelled by the Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver markets.
The Teranet-National Bank national composite house price index gained 1.0 per cent for the month, the largest February increase in the 18-year history of the index.
Toronto soared a record 1.9 per cent, while Hamilton gained 1.4 per cent, also a record increase. Vancouver added 1.4 per cent.
However the story wasn't the same across the country as seven of the 11 major cities tracked posted a drop for February. Halifax slipped 1.9 per cent, while Calgary fell 1.3 per cent.
Compared with a year earlier, the index was up 13.4 per cent, the largest 12-month increase since 2006.
The year-over-year jump was due to by a record 23.0 per cent increase in Toronto and a 19.7 per cent gain in Hamilton, also a record.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!