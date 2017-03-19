Planning that first home? You better lay down these foundations first

My girlfriend, Casey, and I were out driving around when she told me her son is thinking of buying a home. “I told him to call you,” she said.

“Good,” I replied. “Because there’s a whole bunch of things to think about when you’re getting ready for home ownership and I’m the girl to give it to him straight.”

First up, do you know what kind of home you want: a condo, a townhouse, a semi-detached or a mansion? Will you live in the city, in suburbia, in the bush? How much will it cost?

Those are some of the basic questions you should answer as you move from dreaming about a home of your own to making it a goal. Making the picture concrete by nailing down the specifics will turn it from something ethereal to something you can actually work towards.

Next, calculate the carrying costs. Home ownership is nothing like renting, so if you figure you can afford a home because the mortgage payment is almost like rent, you’re in for a shock. There are utility costs. There are taxes. There is insurance. And maintenance. . . the cost everyone likes to ignore. Don’t guess-timate. Find out.

Then practise. If it’ll cost you $1,850 a month to carry a home, that means you actually have to come up with $1,850 a month every single month. So live like you’re spending that money while you’re still renting. Take that $1,850 a month, subtract your current shelter costs and stick the difference in a savings account. You’ll learn to live on the disposable income available once you own; the savings will get you to your down payment faster.

Save enough down payment. You should have a minimum of 20 per cent of the purchase price for a down payment. Don’t whine. How committed are you to owning? Not having 20 per cent to put down immediately makes the home more expensive because you have to incorporate CMHC mortgage insurance fees. On a $600,000 house with only $60,000 down, the mortgage insurance would be 2.4 per cent of the value of your home or $12,960.

Added into your mortgage, that mortgage insurance premium would end up costing you $21,519 if you amortized for 25 years at 4.5 per cent.

Don’t forget closing costs. There are legal fees and expenses, a home inspection fee (don’t skimp), adjustment costs for things like pre-paid property taxes, an appraisal fee, land transfer tax, title insurance, an interest adjustment, a property survey (maybe), water quality inspection if you’re living in a rural area and hook-up fees for setting up your new services. And don’t forget taxes. Estimate 1.5 per cent of the purchase price for closing costs.

Budget for everything else. From window coverings to appliances, from a new bed to new broadloom, there are always ways to spend money on a home. If you have grass, you’ll need a lawnmower. If you have a long driveway, you might need a snow blower.